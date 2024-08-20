16 years of peace and quiet: 41-year-old is committed again

Cellar compartment set on fire twice

Now he is back in Korneuburg Regional Court (Lower Austria) - for arson. On March 9, he is said to have set fire to a cellar compartment in his home in Gramatneusiedl for the first time, and the second time in mid-April. Although the fire department was always able to extinguish the fires before anything worse happened, the Lower Austrian still has a lot at stake in his trial: not only does he have to answer for two counts of attempted arson, the public prosecutor's office is also requesting that he be placed in custody again.