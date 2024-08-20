In southern Burgenland
Mediterranean dream vacation at the Hotel Larimar
The Hotel Larimar****Superior enchants with Mediterranean flair and a dreamlike wellness paradise. 8 freshwater, thermal and seawater pools (28-36°C), 7 saunas, a sandy beach and palm trees invite you to relax and unwind.
The Larimar wellness and health hotel is surrounded by unspoiled nature with breathtaking views over the hills of southern Burgenland. More than 300 days of sunshine a year and the mild southern climate promise a Mediterranean vacation feeling all year round.
Whether it's soothing relaxation in the bubbling seawater, endless swimming fun in the 20-metre-long infinity pool or perfect relaxation, regardless of the weather, in the pleasantly warm thermal water of the hotel's own 6,500 m² spa, water and sauna world - at Larimar, you can let your mind wander.
Immerse yourself in the garden paradise
Enjoy cocktails on the sandy beach under palm trees, let your mind wander amidst cypresses and olive groves and relax by the idyllic koi pond: The paradisiacal garden oasis on 8,000 m² invites you to enjoy unforgettable vacation moments. Meditative retreats, swinging loungers, a limestone fountain from Provence, the Valley of Fragrances, a fruit snack garden, a vineyard, a medicinal herb garden and much more await nature lovers. Hotel Larimar places particular emphasis on ecology and sustainability.
Active vacation in southern Burgenland
Gently undulating landscapes with well-developed and signposted cycling and hiking trails along enchanting vineyards, idyllic meadows and forests invite you to explore the region around the hotel.
Golfers have 45 opportunities for a birdie on Austria's largest golf swing in Stegersbach, right in front of the Hotel Larimar. The hotel also offers a comprehensive activity program with a daily wellness program including yoga with Indian yogis, Pilates, back fitness, aquafit and much more.
Mediterranean moments of indulgence
The organic-certified Larimar Gourmet Vitality Cuisine , which has been awarded the Green Toque, serves exquisite regional, seasonal and organic delicacies every day. The generous vitality late riser breakfast leaves nothing to be desired. Guests are pampered with a delicious vitality brunch at lunchtime and a sweet afternoon treat. The culinary highlight is the 6-course gourmet menu in the evening.
Top offer
2 nights with all Larimar inclusive services from € 382 per person in a double room. Click HERE for the offer.
Hotel & Spa Larimar ****S
Panoramaweg 2
A-7551 Stegersbach
in the hills of southern Burgenland
Tel. +43 (0)3326 55100
urlaub@larimarhotel.at
www.larimarhotel.at
