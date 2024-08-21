Instead of shipyard project
New “Danube Island” finds more and more supporters
The Reds want a Danube Island like the one in Vienna, the Greens are up for any green solution: Now a citizens' association is also arguing that the city of Korneuburg should buy the shipyard grounds - and preserve them as a recreational area for residents.
The "Brennpunkt Werft" association has been one of the fiercest critics of the Signa deal for the peninsula in the Korneuburger Au from the outset. Even before the collapse of the Benko empire, the mega-project on the outskirts of Vienna had stalled. The plans are still completely on ice for the time being.
As reported, provincial councillor and SPÖ chairman Sven Hergovich recently called for the area in question to be purchased by the municipality in order to create a new "Danube Island" as a local recreation area based on the Viennese model. Plans that were immediately supported by the Greens and blocked by the ÖVP.
Politicians should get their act together
Now "Brennpunkt" spokeswoman Regina Gruber has also commented on the new idea. She has a lot to gain from it: "Buy the shipyard site, but please join forces," she demands in an open letter to the mayor and all local councillors.
However, after the Vienna Higher Regional Court recently overturned the self-administered restructuring of the Signa company in question, everything is currently up in the air. A quick sale - i.e. before the municipal elections in January 2025 - seems unlikely.
