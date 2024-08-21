Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Instead of shipyard project

New “Danube Island” finds more and more supporters

Nachrichten
21.08.2024 05:15

The Reds want a Danube Island like the one in Vienna, the Greens are up for any green solution: Now a citizens' association is also arguing that the city of Korneuburg should buy the shipyard grounds - and preserve them as a recreational area for residents.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Brennpunkt Werft" association has been one of the fiercest critics of the Signa deal for the peninsula in the Korneuburger Au from the outset. Even before the collapse of the Benko empire, the mega-project on the outskirts of Vienna had stalled. The plans are still completely on ice for the time being.

Now is the time for joint plans for the island, says Regina Gruber from "Brennpunkt Werft" in Korneuburg. (Bild: Brennpunkt Werft)
Now is the time for joint plans for the island, says Regina Gruber from "Brennpunkt Werft" in Korneuburg.
(Bild: Brennpunkt Werft)

As reported, provincial councillor and SPÖ chairman Sven Hergovich recently called for the area in question to be purchased by the municipality in order to create a new "Danube Island" as a local recreation area based on the Viennese model. Plans that were immediately supported by the Greens and blocked by the ÖVP.

Politicians should get their act together
Now "Brennpunkt" spokeswoman Regina Gruber has also commented on the new idea. She has a lot to gain from it: "Buy the shipyard site, but please join forces," she demands in an open letter to the mayor and all local councillors.

However, after the Vienna Higher Regional Court recently overturned the self-administered restructuring of the Signa company in question, everything is currently up in the air. A quick sale - i.e. before the municipal elections in January 2025 - seems unlikely.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
Lukas Lusetzky
Lukas Lusetzky
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf