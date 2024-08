Vespa thief flees from Vienna police with drugs

Teenager would have found Vespa

In addition to speeding and endangering several passers-by, it turned out that the getaway vehicle had already been reported stolen by a young man on August 8. In addition, the license plate on the Vespa was registered to another motorcycle. According to the 17-year-old, he had found the vehicle. However, he later claimed to have bought it from an unknown man. But the tip of the iceberg finally came: the driver was also carrying cannabis.