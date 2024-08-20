Vorteilswelt
Inspired by Africa

Victoria Swarovski’s new dirndls are so exciting

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 12:57

For the seventh time, Victoria Swarovski has teamed up with the popular traditional costume brand Krüger Dirndl. The result is an exciting collection that combines traditional costume fashion with innovative, modern designs.

comment0 Kommentare

Victoria Swarovski's new creations were inspired by the fascinating diversity of Africa.

Dirndls are real eye-catchers
The beautiful embroideries and patterns in the collection, which was created in collaboration with Krüger Dirndl, are real eye-catchers and promise to delight every lover of traditional costume.

Victoria Swarovski was inspired by Africa for her new creations. (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
Victoria Swarovski was inspired by Africa for her new creations.
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
The dirndls from the collaboration with Krüger Dirndl are designed with great attention to detail. (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
The dirndls from the collaboration with Krüger Dirndl are designed with great attention to detail.
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)

No wonder, as the presenter is known for her timeless style, which she regularly presents on red carpets and at fashion events around the world. Her flair for fashion makes her the perfect partner for this collection, whose designs bring a breath of fresh air to traditional costume fashion.

Love of detail
Choosing your new favorite dirndl from the "Krüger Dirndl x Victoria Swarovski" collection will certainly be difficult. The fabulous creations are available in elegant shades such as black, but also in summery yellow, classic fir green and playful peach/apricot tones.

The elegant pieces are available in shades of apricot, ... (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
The elegant pieces are available in shades of apricot, ...
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
... but also in summery yellow. (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
... but also in summery yellow.
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)

Each dirndl is also designed with great attention to detail and combines extravagant and stylish elements. These include tassels and glamorous materials such as lace and knitwear.

The blouses complement the dirndl perfectly and are the ideal match for a stylish traditional look. High-quality, embroidered leather can be found in the jackets and Jankers, giving the collection a luxurious touch. The collection also offers a variety of elaborately designed bodices. 

Exciting leather pieces are also part of the collection. (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
Exciting leather pieces are also part of the collection.
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
With these creations, Swarovski once again shows that it has a good feel for fashion. (Bild: Krüger Dirndl)
With these creations, Swarovski once again shows that it has a good feel for fashion.
(Bild: Krüger Dirndl)

Traditional costumes for men too
Men can also look forward to traditional lederhosen with modern elements such as embroidery and colorful accents as well as elegant shirts, jackets and vests.

The "Krüger Dirndl x Victoria Swarovski" collection is a tribute to tradition and at the same time a bold statement in the modern world of traditional costume. The new pieces designed by the presenter will be available online and in stores from August 23.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
