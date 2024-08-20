Inspired by Africa
Victoria Swarovski’s new dirndls are so exciting
For the seventh time, Victoria Swarovski has teamed up with the popular traditional costume brand Krüger Dirndl. The result is an exciting collection that combines traditional costume fashion with innovative, modern designs.
Victoria Swarovski's new creations were inspired by the fascinating diversity of Africa.
Dirndls are real eye-catchers
The beautiful embroideries and patterns in the collection, which was created in collaboration with Krüger Dirndl, are real eye-catchers and promise to delight every lover of traditional costume.
No wonder, as the presenter is known for her timeless style, which she regularly presents on red carpets and at fashion events around the world. Her flair for fashion makes her the perfect partner for this collection, whose designs bring a breath of fresh air to traditional costume fashion.
Love of detail
Choosing your new favorite dirndl from the "Krüger Dirndl x Victoria Swarovski" collection will certainly be difficult. The fabulous creations are available in elegant shades such as black, but also in summery yellow, classic fir green and playful peach/apricot tones.
Each dirndl is also designed with great attention to detail and combines extravagant and stylish elements. These include tassels and glamorous materials such as lace and knitwear.
The blouses complement the dirndl perfectly and are the ideal match for a stylish traditional look. High-quality, embroidered leather can be found in the jackets and Jankers, giving the collection a luxurious touch. The collection also offers a variety of elaborately designed bodices.
Traditional costumes for men too
Men can also look forward to traditional lederhosen with modern elements such as embroidery and colorful accents as well as elegant shirts, jackets and vests.
The "Krüger Dirndl x Victoria Swarovski" collection is a tribute to tradition and at the same time a bold statement in the modern world of traditional costume. The new pieces designed by the presenter will be available online and in stores from August 23.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.