Moved into dorm
Katie Holmes helped Suri move to college
A new chapter in Suri Cruise's life began at the weekend. The 18-year-old moved into her university campus. With her: mom Katie Holmes.
After graduating from high school in June, Suri Cruise is looking forward to her new life as a college student with enthusiasm. And for the 18-year-old, it all started at the weekend!
Mom Katie helped with the move
As the Daily Mail reported, the celebrity daughter moved into her new home on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Sunday. She was actively supported by her mother Katie Holmes, as photos published by the British newspaper show.
You can see mom and daughter taking Suri's luggage to the dormitory. The two of them had to go several times to get all the 18-year-old's things into her new accommodation.
The atmosphere between Holmes and her daughter was good. During the lugging and also during a walk across the campus, the two always had a smile on their faces, as the photos show.
Cruise landed in London with a helicopter
However, it was not easy for them to say goodbye later on. After all, Suri and Katie Holmes are considered a well-rehearsed team - not least because Suri's father Tom Cruise cut off contact with his daughter after his divorce from Holmes.
Accordingly, Cruise was also not present at the start of Suri's student life. As reported by "Page Six", the Hollywood star landed in London by helicopter on Sunday evening. Cruise had previously spent a week on vacation in the Mediterranean.
Holmes will miss Suri
Katie Holmes revealed in an interview with "Town & Country" magazine last week that she will miss her daughter very much. "I'm proud of my daughter. Of course I'm going to miss being around her, but I'm really proud of her and I'm happy," she explained.
And revealed that she will probably have a lot of free time now. "The members of my book club will be annoyed when they hear from me," she laughed. "I'll say: 'We meet once a week'."
