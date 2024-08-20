There were already rumors
The squad is set! Modric’s decision for Croatia
Croatia team boss Zlatko Dalic has named his squad for the upcoming Nations League games and will continue to rely on veteran Luka Modric. This has dispelled speculation that the 38-year-old will retire from the national team. The 2026 World Cup still seems to be a goal.
Record international Modric wants to give it another go. After the bitter preliminary round exit at the European Championship in Germany, it's not over yet. Despite persistent rumors of his retirement, the 38-year-old is in the Croatian squad for the upcoming games against Portugal and Poland.
While Modric had decided to stay with Real Madrid, he left his future in the national team open. Now team boss Dalic is creating facts.
Farewell at the World Cup?
Modric was runner-up at the 2018 World Cup with Croatia and they finished third at the 2022 World Cup. Now the Real player seems to have motivated himself for another World Cup. His nomination is being interpreted to mean that he has set himself the goal of taking part in the 2026 World Cup.
It would certainly be a worthy stage for his farewell. The 38-year-old has already played 178 international matches for his country. But there are likely to be a few more to come.
