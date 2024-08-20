Adjustment to inflation
Pensions will rise by this percentage in 2025
Now that Statistics Austria has published the July inflation figures, the value for the increase in pensions has also been determined. This is too low for the SPÖ-affiliated Pensioners' Association.
Pensions will rise by 4.6 percent next year, as was announced on Tuesday. The government had recently agreed to adopt the statutory adjustment factor for the annual pension adjustment. This applies up to a maximum pension of 6060 euros per month. Anyone with a higher income will only receive the adjustment factor up to this amount.
Here you can see the pension increases since 2018.
"Protection clause" against cuts
The 4.6 percent is too little for the SPÖ-affiliated Pensioners' Association, among others. This cannot "put a stop to poverty in old age", said President Peter Kostelka. The equalization supplement should "finally be raised above the poverty line." There would also need to be a "permanent protection clause against pension cuts" due to inflation and an "abolition of the pension protection contribution".
The basis for calculating the guideline value for the pension increase for 2025 by the Ministry of Social Affairs is the average increase in the consumer price index. For this purpose, the arithmetic mean of the twelve annual inflation rates from August 2023 to July 2024 is used by Statistics Austria. This factor is also used to adjust family and social benefits and to increase the salaries of politicians.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.