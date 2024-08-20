ID is now enough
New marriage rules cause debate in China
A planned reform to simplify marriages and make divorces more difficult is causing heated debate in China. According to the draft for the new marriage rules, couples will only have to present their ID in future. They will also have to sign a declaration confirming that they are neither related nor already married to someone else.
However, it will no longer be necessary to present the formal residence registration (Hukou). This will make it easier for couples to get married in a place of their choice, for example, rather than in the cities where they are registered. A new 30-day cooling-off period will apply to divorces in future, during which the application can be withdrawn by either partner.
Polygamy and identity fraud now easier?
While state media praised the planned changes, users vented their anger on social media. Concerns were expressed about secret polygamy and identity fraud. There was also criticism of the cooling-off period, as an unwilling partner could stop the application at any time.
One commentator on the social network Weibo spoke of "a trap": it is easy to get into a marriage, but there is no way out. The draft for the new marriage regulations is open for public discussion until September 11.
Only half as many weddings as ten years ago
As reported by the state news agency Xinhua, the number of marriages in China has halved in the last ten years. In the first half of this year, 3.43 million couples registered, which is only half the number from the same period in 2014.
According to Xinhua, experts attributed the decline to a shrinking number of marriageable people, changing attitudes towards marriage and financial concerns. More and more young people are choosing to delay marriage.
