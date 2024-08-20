Emotional farewell
Biden bids farewell with tearful speech
The first day of the Democratic Party conference had a central figure: US President Joe Biden. The 81-year-old was honored in Chicago for his decades of service - and moved to tears during his speech.
US President Joe Biden used his appearance in Chicago to reflect on his political career. He spoke about his successes and "many mistakes". At the same time, he set the stage for his successor.
"Are you ready to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?" Biden called out to the thousands of delegates at the Democratic convention late on Monday evening (local time). "Are you ready to vote for freedom?" He emphasized: "The best days are not behind us, they are ahead of us."
Daughter moves Joe Biden to tears
His speech was repeatedly interrupted by cheers. He was announced by his daughter Ashley. "He taught me that a courageous heart is a wonderful thing. A brave heart can save a nation." She described him as her "best friend" and a "fighter who has been underestimated his whole life".
Biden is moved to tears:
President Biden is wiping away tears even before his speech pic.twitter.com/g0OAOpaOtq— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024
As she handed over the lectern to her father, the US President wiped the tears from his face with a paper towel. It was to continue in this tone. Biden stepped up to the lectern after her and clutched his heart as the room cheered him on. "I love you," he said to his daughter.
Biden lists his successes
The entire hall roared "Thank you, Joe". It took several minutes before Biden was able to begin his speech. The 81-year-old then listed his political successes. From climate legislation to strengthening trade unions. He repeatedly emphasized differences to his now former rival: "Donald Trump promised an infrastructure week every week for four years. And he never built anything."
Biden's farewell
- Biden dropped out of the race for a second term in July.
- The Democrat had come under massive pressure in his own party due to his age and doubts about his mental fitness.
- Kamala Harris stepped up and was able to rally the party behind her in a short space of time. Tim Walz is her vice presidential candidate.
He repeatedly referred to his age. For example, he knows more heads of state by their first names than any other person: "That's because I'm so damn old." Ultimately, his age would also have led him to withdraw from the race. "It is the honor of my life to serve as your president. I love this job. But I love my country more," he shouted to the Democrats to thunderous applause.
Biden quotes from "American Anthem"
Only in the USA could a child with a stammer have moved into the White House. Biden promised to be the "best campaigner" for the Harris-Walz ticket. In closing, Biden quoted from the song "American Anthem" by Norah Jones: "Let me know in my heart when my days are done, America. America, I did my best for you!"
The end of Joe Biden's speech in the video:
Biden winds down his DNC speech: "America, I gave my best to you. I made a lot of mistakes in my career. But I gave my best to you." pic.twitter.com/TvYf9YwPSK— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 20, 2024
And so the speech ended as it began: with tears. US vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and his wife cried in the stands. Biden's wife Jill came on stage, accompanied by Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff. Also visibly moved. Biden has now done what he promised years ago: built a bridge to a younger generation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
