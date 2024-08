Major search operation for missing person

The Ramingstein fire department coordinated a major search operation in Lungau on Monday. A search was carried out for a missing person in the "Mösa" ditch. In addition to four fire departments, rescue services and the police, the Tamsweg district authority and the Lungau mountain rescue service were called to the area in question. The Ramingstein fire department coordinated the operation with a command vehicle and set up an artificial radio mast to relay the signal.