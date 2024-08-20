After the Spielberg race
Rossi: “Nice what was done on the ring”
Valentino Rossi had his say after the Spielberg MotoGP races. "It's nice what was done on the ring," said the legend.
Motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi watched Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia's triumphant rides at the Red Bull Ring, when the Italian raced to victory in both the sprint and the Grand Prix. "That's what I always do in Spielberg, in qualifying I stand on the track between turns 6 and 7, I like that," Rossi told Sky Italia. "But then we watch the race on the big screen, in the shade," laughed the nine-time world champion, who made one of his rare visits to Austria.
Austria and Rossi - a perfect match! In 1996, arguably the greatest motorcyclist of all time took his first podium in Styria. 2020 could have been Valentino's last race, however, when Franco Morbidelli's flying bike missed him by just centimeters.
Right to the end
"That was terrible, we were very lucky. You're heading towards a bend at 300 km/h that you take at 50 km/h." A chicane was installed there after the incident. "I like it, they did a nice job. Plus, the Ring could do with two more corners," said VR46, who officially announced the end of his career to the world press at Spielberg 2021.
What is on the horizon for the second part of the World Championship after the Spielberg races? Rossi: "At the moment, the momentum is with Bagnaia, he has made up a lot of points recently and is not making any mistakes. But Jorge Martín is also a very fast rider who hardly ever makes mistakes. It will be a nice fight to the finish."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
