Not an easy inheritance: widow must pay maintenance!

Care legacy: This is awarded to relatives who have cared for the deceased for at least six months in the three years prior to death, free of charge and not just infrequently - at least 20 hours per month. The amount depends on the benefits. Carinthian Inheritance Farm Act: The aim is to ensure that agricultural and forestry businesses are not broken up by succession in the event of death without a last will and testament. Only one of the legal heirs - the anerbe - can take over the farm.