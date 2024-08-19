Billionaire missing
Dead after shipwreck off Palermo
A sailing boat sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily on Monday (see video above). The body of one man has now been recovered and six people are still missing. Among them is tech billionaire Mike Lynch.
The dead man is believed to be the cook of the ship. The wreck is currently lying on the seabed at a depth of 49 meters. Diving units and helicopters are searching for the missing persons. According to the authorities, the missing persons are British, US and Canadian nationals.
One of them is tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, who founded the software companies Darktrace and Autonomy Coproration and was at the center of a fraud case. However, he was acquitted of all charges in June. Forbes estimated the 59-year-old's fortune in 2015 at one billion US dollars (the equivalent of 0.9 billion euros).
15 people rescued
Lynch's wife Angela Bacares has already been rescued. The coastguard and fire department have so far been able to bring a total of 15 people safely ashore. Among them was a one-year-old boy who was taken to the children's hospital in Palermo. The survivors received medical care. Interpreters and psychological staff were also deployed.
Tornado is said to have broken the mast
"I was at home when the tornado started. I immediately closed all the windows. I looked towards the sea and saw the boat with a large mast. I saw it sink suddenly," said a fisherman from Porticello. The tornado is said to have broken the mast. This caused the boat to lose its balance.
As reported, the 50-meter-long ship with 22 people on board sank off Porticello near Palermo at around 5 o'clock. The luxury yacht "Bayesan" was sailing under the British flag. A party had been organized on board that lasted well into the night. A boat flying the Dutch flag, which was nearby, provided first aid to the survivors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.