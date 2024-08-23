Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Angel (2 years) is looking for a home together with her friend "Simba" (1 year and 10 months). As soon as the temperatures are more pleasant, the duo love to go for walks in the countryside. In the winter months they like to stay indoors. Phone: 0732/247887.
Mixed-breed male Chase was born in mid-February 2024. Typical for his tender age, he is bright, curious and lively. Ready for new adventures, the dog also gets on well with other dogs and could even make friends with cats. Phone: 0664/5415079.
Charming eleven-year-old Lucky is looking for a nice place to run free. Due to elevated kidney values, the long-haired cat needs special kidney food. With his warm personality, Lucky is sure to bring a lot of joy. Phone: 0732/247887.
Carita has already experienced a lot. Despite her past, she has remained an extremely friendly and communicative dog. The six-year-old female dachshund is terrified of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds. In these situations, Carita gets anxious and demands special attention and understanding. Phone: 0732/247887.
Because they were bought without thinking, the 10-month-old rose-headed mango and papaya ended up at the Linz animal shelter. Plenty of space to fly in a large aviary would be important for the birds. Phone: 0732/247887.
Nine-month-old Yorkshire Terrier Jimmy can be described as a lively and intelligent fellow. Like many representatives of his breed, he has a strong character and needs clear leadership and security. With consistent training, Jimmy will develop into a loyal and cheerful companion. Phone: 0732/247887.
