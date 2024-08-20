Vorteilswelt
Completion 2026

Breakthrough in the East Tyrolean Tiwag tunnel completed

Nachrichten
20.08.2024 14:00

Tiwag celebrates a milestone at the hydropower plant in East Tyrol! The breakthrough has now taken place in the kilometer-long tunnel - far earlier than originally planned. Completion is scheduled for 2026.

There was great joy when the tunnel breakthrough took place a few days ago during the construction of the Tiwag Tauernbach-Gruben power plant in Matrei in East Tyrol. After just seven months, the preliminary work in the 2.3-kilometer-long pressure tunnel has now been successfully completed. "This means that the next important stage in the realization of the Tauernbach-Gruben hydropower plant has been completed," says Tiwag CEO Alexander Speckle.

These measures are technically very challenging and complex.

Projektleiter Klaus Mitteregger

Breakthrough earlier than planned
Thanks to the good geology, the work could be completed four months earlier thanplanned. The tunnel is the core of the headrace and has a total length of 8.4 kilometers. The water is taken from the Tauernbach in the area of the Schildalmen. From there, it is transported via the tunnel and the penstock to the powerhouse in Gruben.

Two crossings of the Transalpine oil pipeline and one of the Tauernbach stream are planned. "These measures are technically very challenging and complex," explains project manager Klaus Mitteregger.

As a provincial company, we are making a sustainable and significant contribution to the preservation and creation of new and valuable habitats.

Tiwag-Vorstandsdirektor Alexander Speckle

Commissioning remains on the original plan
Despite the rapid breakthrough, completion and commissioning is planned for 2026. At around 85 gigawatt hours, the annual production corresponds to around 1.4 percent of Tyrol's total electricity requirements or the equivalent of 20,000 households.

Compensatory measures are also underway, for example at the Zunigbach stream or the fish-passable connection to the Bürgerau drainage ditch. 2430 trees have been planted, making "a sustainable contribution to the creation of new and valuable habitats", emphasizes Speckle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
