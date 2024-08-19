Chairman is annoyed
Dispute over drag queen: “Leave the Kirtag as it is”
The queer event has caused tensions among the winegrowers in Neustift. Chairman Peter Wolff from the winegrowers' association sees this as sending the wrong signal. Organizer Thomas Huber, on the other hand, plays down the situation.
A few days before the big Kirtag spectacle in Neustift, the air is thick between the operators. The reason is that the well-known Fuhrgassl-Huber winery is organizing a "Queer Happy Hour" for the first time on Thursday. Drag queen Candy Licious and SPÖ National Councillor Mario Lindner will be on hand for a meet & greet, while Fuhrgassl-Huber will be serving its Frizzante. The aim of the event is to make an active contribution to greater tolerance, according to the press release.
It doesn't hurt, but that's not the direction we want to go in.
Peter Wolff, Weinbauverein
Wolff: "It's not ideal"
However, Peter Wolff, chairman of the Neustift am Walde winegrowers' association, doesn't like this at all. "I only found out about it half an hour ago via a mailing, which surprised me," Wolff told the "Krone" in an initial reaction. This was not discussed within the association, criticizes the chairman.
"Of course, every business can do what it wants, but it's not ideal," says the winegrower. Is this damaging the image of Kirtag or will there soon be more queer events at Kirtag? "It doesn't do any harm, but that's not the direction we want to go in," says Wolff.
And what does the host say? "It's an ordinary birthday party with 20 to 30 guests and we have a cooperation with Queer Moments, that's all," explains Thomas Huber. He doesn't understand the sudden uproar. In any case, there will be another queer ball in his house in the fall.
Candy Licious herself can't understand the excitement in the tranquil wine village either. "Everything will stay as it is. I am a person who promotes togetherness. By not wanting us there, Mr. Wolff himself shows how he thinks," the artist told the Krone. In any case, she is already looking forward to the popular traditional event.
