Klausner: “Of course we had hoped for more”

The Saalfelden team underwent a major upheaval in the summer and the transition has not yet worked. "In terms of points, it's not enough. Of course we had hoped for more. The team still has to grow together," complains Saalfelden coach Florian Klausner. Nevertheless, the match against the previously unblemished Reichenau team (2:3) was a ray of hope. "They are certainly one of the strongest teams. But it's a shame because you didn't have to lose." At least the offense got rolling: "You can see certain things where we're getting better. We created chances for ourselves."