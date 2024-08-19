Vorteilswelt
FC Pinzgau coach

Klausner: “Of course we had hoped for more”

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 14:00

FC Pinzgau and Bischofshofen are only in the bottom third of the table after matchday three of the Regionalliga West. The coaches are positive about the performances, but not the points haul. At BSK, a goal was wrongly disallowed (video), "the knot should burst soon".

comment0 Kommentare

The demands of FC Pinzgau and Bischofshofen are different. Both teams are still winless after three Westliga rounds and can only be found in the bottom third of the table. Last year, the clubs were still doing well. The Pinzgauers were in the top three for a long time, finishing in fourth place in the end. BSK came in fifth behind them.

The Pinzgauers around Adjei (left) and Zehentmayr are not doing well. (Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)
The Pinzgauers around Adjei (left) and Zehentmayr are not doing well.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas/Kronen Zeitung)

The Saalfelden team underwent a major upheaval in the summer and the transition has not yet worked. "In terms of points, it's not enough. Of course we had hoped for more. The team still has to grow together," complains Saalfelden coach Florian Klausner. Nevertheless, the match against the previously unblemished Reichenau team (2:3) was a ray of hope. "They are certainly one of the strongest teams. But it's a shame because you didn't have to lose." At least the offense got rolling: "You can see certain things where we're getting better. We created chances for ourselves."

Important week awaits
Bischofshofen did the same in Dornbirn. "We played them to the wall in the first half," said coach Thomas Schnöll, who saw a strong performance from his team, which also scored a goal that was wrongly disallowed for offside. "Fear is misplaced, after three rounds you don't need to paint the devil on the wall," said the coach, but also emphasized: "The knot should burst soon. Next week could be one in which the situation can change - in both directions." During the week, Puch await in the regional cup (Pinzgau play Pfarrwerfen), while bottom of the table Schwaz come to Pongau on Sunday.

"Everything is okay" at Wals-Grünau. Coach Christoph Knaus' team drew 0-0 at newly promoted Lauterach. "We deserved to win because of the second half," said the manager. In order to build on the highly successful spring, "we still need a bit of luck, but we're on the right track." This should continue on Tuesday in the regional cup against Spielgemeinschaft Gneis/ASK/PSV.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
