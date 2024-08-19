Berlin budget chaos
Traffic light wants to continue supporting Ukraine, but …
The internal German budget dispute has now reached Ukraine. The "traffic light" government is defending itself against reports that military aid for Ukraine is to be capped for financial reasons. The fact is, however, that the sources from which the money is to come have yet to be determined.
"We will continue to provide aid as long as it is necessary," said deputy government spokesman Wolfgang Büchner in Berlin on Monday. The background to this are reports that next year there will be no more budget funds available for aid beyond the four billion euros already planned.
Government trying to limit the damage
What is true is "that our commitment and determination will not change," said Büchner. The government spokesman called speculation that the government wanted to send a signal before the state elections in eastern Germany that aid payments to Ukraine would be limited "infamous".
It was an insinuation to claim that Ukraine was to receive less support "because of some domestic political aspects".
"We continue to stand by Ukraine," said a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Finance. However, he confirmed that the plan is to "achieve international financing of Ukraine aid from 2025".
Russia to pay in future
This involves a decision by the G7 states to use capital proceeds from frozen Russian appraisals for loans to Ukraine with a volume of 50 billion euros. "We are working intensively on this," said the spokesperson. The plan is to be able to access these funds "in 2025".
Büchner also refuted reports that certain arms deliveries, such as an Iris-T air defense system to Ukraine, are currently being put on hold for financial reasons. "That is a false report," said the government spokesperson. "We will continue to work together to ensure that Ukraine receives the resources it needs to continue its fight for freedom and self-determination," said a spokesperson for the Federal Foreign Office.
