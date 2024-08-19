In rain and storm
Exhausted US family rescued from via ferrata
Another case of overconfidence and poor tour planning: on Sunday evening, the Innsbruck mountain rescue team had to rescue an American family of four from the Innsbruck via ferrata in the most adverse conditions. The alpinists were completely exhausted and were unable to continue.
What Innsbruck mountain rescue chief Bruno Berloffa had just criticized in the "Krone" newspaper was confirmed on Sunday: many tourists see great pictures and videos of the mountains around Innsbruck at home and think they can manage these tours themselves. They then find out on the ground that the Tyrolean mountains are rougher than the PR reports.
An American family of four from Boston (father 52, mother 48, daughters 17 and 15) took the Nordkettenbahn cable car up to the Hafelekar on Sunday morning and rented via ferrata sets on the Nordkette. At 11 a.m. they set off on the Innsbruck via ferrata, the first part of which they wanted to tackle.
The father was only wearing shorts. Everyone was totally exhausted and already hypothermic.
Bruno Berloffa, Ortsstellenleiter Bergrettung Innsbruck
Bild: Alberto Bernasconi
Rain and a strong north wind
"On the internet, the walking time to Kemacher is given as three to three and a half hours. But the group didn't get there until around 5 p.m.," explains Bruno Berloffa. The Americans had probably not studied the weather forecast carefully either, as rain started to fall in the Innsbruck area at around 2 pm. Berloffa: "There was also a strong northerly wind."
As a result, the quartet in the Kemacher area were at the end of their tether at around 5 p.m., and the weather conditions were also bad. They panicked and made an emergency call.
"The helicopter couldn't fly because of the weather, so we drove up to the Seegrube with eight rescue workers and went over to the Langen Sattel below the Kemacher, where there is an emergency bivouac," says Berloffa, describing the start of the operation. The mountain rescuers then climbed up to the Americans and then climbed down to the Langen Sattel with the exhausted alpinists.
Poor equipment
"They were not sufficiently equipped for the heavy rain, exhausted, soaked and hypothermic," says the mountain rescue chief. The emergency services therefore had to warm the Americans at the bivouac with rescue blankets and provide them with additional clothing.
Foot march on slippery terrain
Then began the arduous walk on slippery terrain back to the Seegrube. The parents in particular were in a very poor physical condition. Nevertheless, the emergency services managed to bring the quartet safely and unharmed to the Seegrubenbahn mountain station. "Thankfully, the Nordkettenbahn cable car was waiting and took us to Innsbruck at around 9.30 pm," says Berloffa. As an "additional service", the mountain rescuers drove the exhausted but uninjured Americans to the hotel.
The daughters' original plan to spend Monday at the climbing center in Innsbruck probably came to nothing, smiles the mountain rescuer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.