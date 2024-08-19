Decision on Monday
Temporary solution on the Arlberg: will traffic soon be moving again?
The clean-up and repair work following the mudslides and flash floods in the Arlberg region will probably keep the emergency services and road maintenance companies busy for days and weeks to come. In St. Anton, the main affected area, dredging and pumping will continue on Monday - a "temporary solution" has now been erected on the closed Arlberg Pass. Will it be enough to open?
As of Monday afternoon, the Arlberg main road and pass road (B197) is still closed. However, this could change in the course of the day. On the Vorarlberg side, a temporary solution has now been put in place at the washed-out section, according to Vorarlberg's regional safety councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP).
However, a decision on whether to open the road connection, which is currently important due to the closure of the Arlberg tunnel (renovation), will only be made this afternoon at a meeting of the emergency management team, he said.
Roadway partially torn away
A mudslide, which had started on the Vorarlberg side before St. Christoph am Arlberg (Tyrol), had displaced the entire carriageway of the Arlbergstraße on Friday evening. The road was heavily washed out and part of the lane towards Tyrol was torn away over a length of around 60 meters.
Gantner told APA that the clean-up and repair work had begun immediately and a temporary solution had been erected and asphalted over the weekend.
Waiting for the green light from Tyrol
According to the provincial councillor, traffic, including heavy goods vehicles, can now pass again in one lane and probably with traffic lights. However, it would be necessary to wait for the consultations in Tyrol, which was more severely affected by the storm damage, before the road could be opened.
After a meeting in the Landeck district administration, the operations management will meet at 1 p.m., where, according to Gantner, a decision will be made on how to proceed. In the medium term, the aim is to reopen a second lane as soon as possible.
"We always have to deal with that"
In the longer term, there are already plans to rebuild the road. In general, potential hazards on roads are constantly checked and the affected area had well-maintained culverts. It was an extreme local weather event, "and we always have to deal with that," said Gantner.
Clean-up work continues at full speed
In St. Anton on the Tyrolean side, which was mainly affected, the clean-up work continued at full speed on Monday.
"We worked through the night again", said Peter Mall from the crisis team. 250 emergency crews are on site, clearing out the debris basins and repairing houses.
However, the work was "not finished on Friday, these are major projects", he noted. Unnecessary journeys in the region should be avoided as far as possible, he appealed.
However, there was no fear of renewed landslides, said Mall. It had only rained lightly during the night and there was no precipitation on Monday morning. With the improvement in the weather, the forecast is also good.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.