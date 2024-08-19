Found on a farm
Drama near Tulln: Mother’s boyfriend now also dead
After the terrible case in Muckendorf near Tulln (Lower Austria), where a woman and her two daughters were found dead, there is the next shocking news on Monday: As the "Krone" learned from police circles, the mother's partner is now also said to be dead ...
It is the next shocking piece of news in just a few days. After a mother and her two daughters were found dead in their house in Muckendorf, the woman's partner is now also dead.
As the "Krone" newspaper has learned, the man, who had looked after the two girls for a long time, was found dead by his parents in the district of Bruck an der Leitha. According to investigators, the partner had been on good terms with the children's father.
Family found dead in bedroom
Because the woman had not turned up for work last Wednesday, an acquaintance became concerned. The woman is said to have then contacted the father of the two girls - aged five and eight - who had a key to the house. He is also said to have discovered the three bodies in a bedroom on the upper floor.
While the mother had gunshot wounds, the autopsy results of the two girls showed that they had died of asphyxiation. The serious suspicion: the mother is said to have pressed a cushion onto the little ones' faces until they stopped breathing.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.