Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bregenz Festival

Last performance on the lake fell through

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 09:53

Rain thwarted the record-breaking plans of the Bregenz Festival (Vorarlberg) on Sunday and the opera "Freischütz" had to be moved to the Festspielhaus. 

comment0 Kommentare

The Bregenz Festival came to an end on Sunday evening with the first rain cancelation of the season. The final performance of "Der Freischütz" could not take place in the village setting on the lake stage, but was performed as an indoor event from the start due to heavy rainfall. As a result, the targeted attendance record also fell through.

According to the Festival, a total of 268,200 guests attended this year, of which around 193,400 tickets were for the Festival's main attraction, "Der Freischütz". With 270,000 visitors, "Carmen" 2018 was the most successful season to date.

The performance on Sunday evening was the only one of this year's 28 performances that had to be shown in a semi-staged version in the Great Hall of the Festspielhaus. The approximately 5,400 visitors with a "lake ticket", i.e. a ticket that is only valid for the Seebühne performance, will now get their money back. Around 1,650 "house ticket" holders were able to experience the opera in the Festspielhaus.

98 percent capacity utilization
Overall, the Festival recorded an occupancy rate of 98 percent this year with around 80 events, and "Der Freischütz" was sold out. Advance ticket sales for the next festival season begin on October 1. The program includes the house opera "Oedipe" by George Enescu as the first production of the new artistic director Lilli Paasikivi, premiering on 16 July 2025, as well as the revival of "Der Freischütz" the following day with a total of 25 performances.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf