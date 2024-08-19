Thiem’s last major appearance: “Was surprised”

It is also unforgettable that although the final took place in the world's largest tennis stadium, the Arthur Ashe Stadium, there were only a handful of spectators instead of almost 24,000 fans. The coronavirus pandemic had given Thiem and Zverev a "ghost stadium". Nevertheless, Thiem was hugely relieved after winning the title: "I hope that the title makes me feel a bit better in general, because I've had a huge career so far, which I'm very proud of and which I never expected to be like this. But the really big title has been missing so far. The issue is now out of the way and I expect that to help me a bit and that I'll be a bit more relaxed going into the matches and the really big tournaments."