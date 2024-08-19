“Embarrassing”, “nonsense”: Angry posting from Djokovic

"It's embarrassing..."

A heated scene that caused a lot of discussion online. Numerous tennis pros spoke out and repeatedly called for the introduction of video evidence. One of the loudest voices in this debate is none other than Novak Djokovic. "It's embarrassing that we don't have video replay for these kinds of situations on the court. Even more ridiculous is that we don't have a rule that allows the chair umpires to change the original decision based on the video replay," Djokovic raged.