After a heated scene
“Embarrassing”, “nonsense”: Angry posting from Djokovic
Why is there no general video evidence in tennis? Novak Djokovic also asks himself this simple question, speaking out on his social channels after a questionable decision at the tournament in Cincinnati. It was "embarrassing" and "nonsense".
Djokovic's "angry posting" was triggered by Brit Jack Draper's winning point in the round of 16 against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime: before the ball flew over the net into Auger-Aliassime's court, it appeared that the flizball had touched the ground again illegally on Draper's volley. Despite Auger-Aliassime's protests, the chair umpire awarded the point and therefore the entire match to Draper.
"It's terrible what you've just done. Didn't you see that the ball was on the ground?" the Canadian angrily scolded the chair umpire. Draper fairly offered to replay the point, but the match was decided.
"It's embarrassing..."
A heated scene that caused a lot of discussion online. Numerous tennis pros spoke out and repeatedly called for the introduction of video evidence. One of the loudest voices in this debate is none other than Novak Djokovic. "It's embarrassing that we don't have video replay for these kinds of situations on the court. Even more ridiculous is that we don't have a rule that allows the chair umpires to change the original decision based on the video replay," Djokovic raged.
The newly crowned Olympic champion continued: "Everyone sitting in front of the TV can see what happened, but the players on the court are in the dark. We have Hawkeye for line calls, we live in the technologically advanced 21st century!"
He concluded by appealing to the tour organizers: "Please make sure this kind of nonsense never happens again!"
In the end, Auger-Aliassime had to accept the decision and pack his bags. Draper reached the quarter-finals, but lost 4:6 and 2:6 to Holger Rune from Denmark.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
