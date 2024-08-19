Found by landlady
Lost! Tourist ended up on a mountain pasture instead of at the station
Love is blind, and apparently lovesickness is too. After an argument with his girlfriend, a man from Prague (38) wanted to take the train home from Gosau on his own instead of taking the bus together. While looking for the train station in Hallstatt - there isn't one there, by the way - he got lost after a four-hour hike to an alpine pasture. The landlady of the hut found the soaked and hypothermic man there.
A 38-year-old man from Prague took a coach with his girlfriend on a day trip to the Salzkammergut. During their excursion in Gosau, the 38-year-old and his girlfriend had a disagreement, which is why the man decided not to return home with her.
Four-hour odyssey
He set off alone in search of the nearest train station in order to take the train back to Prague on his own. He was able to find a signpost in the direction of Hallstatt, so he followed it along a forest road. After about four hours on foot, he reached the Rossalm hut at 1387 meters above sea level at around 8 pm.
The landlady found him
However, as it had started to rain heavily in the meantime, he had no equipment or food with him and the hut was closed, he lay down in front of it and tried to sleep. At around 10 p.m., the landlady of the hut arrived and noticed the soaked and hypothermic man in front of her hut. A Bad Goisern police patrol was able to find the man at the mountain hut at around 11 pm and bring him down to the valley in the service vehicle. The man took the train back to the Czech Republic the next morning.
