Lost! Tourist ended up on a mountain pasture instead of at the station

The landlady found him

However, as it had started to rain heavily in the meantime, he had no equipment or food with him and the hut was closed, he lay down in front of it and tried to sleep. At around 10 p.m., the landlady of the hut arrived and noticed the soaked and hypothermic man in front of her hut. A Bad Goisern police patrol was able to find the man at the mountain hut at around 11 pm and bring him down to the valley in the service vehicle. The man took the train back to the Czech Republic the next morning.