Politics on a summer tour
Summer, sun, mountains, lakes, festivals and drinks
The upcoming National Council elections will give the Austrian population a summer full of political encounters. Politicians from all parties are on the road throughout Austria to lure votes. Nothing is left out: sport, dancing, eating and drinking. The "Krone" has an overview.
On Tuesday, Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer starts his tour of the federal states, which will take him across Austria until the beginning of September. Nehammer will be attending numerous events and seeking direct contact with the population. The current debate about the threat of Islamic terrorism and the death threat against the Chancellor will certainly also be a topic at these talks.
Candidates have been on the road for weeks
Most of the top candidates have already been touring the country since July. Nehammer also toured the country from mid-June to mid-July under the motto "Working for Austria". This mayoral tour primarily served to mobilize his own functionaries.
The "Chancellor Match" raffled off by the People's Party was also held recently. To mark the European Championships, the People's Party raffled off a soccer match against Nehammer. The match ended 4:3 in favor of the team of the betting game winner from Styria.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler goes on a "With heart and brain" tour. The SPÖ leader has his "Plan for a better Austria" in his luggage. The program includes visits to markets, summer festivals, church festivals and businesses as well as distribution campaigns and press conferences on important topics such as strengthening the healthcare system or the SPÖ's proposals for an affordable life. "I want to win back people's trust through policies that don't turn them into supplicants," says Babler.
The centerpieces of the tour are the ten "Andi Babler comes to you" events. These are large events with Babler at very special locations, where the focus is on direct discussion of current issues and topics.
The FPÖ celebrates "customs and tradition"
The FPÖ has proclaimed the "Heimatsommer", a summer offensive with countless events in all nine federal states, consisting of a colorful mixture of culture, customs, tradition and culinary delights. As the name suggests, it is primarily about the value of the homeland, which stands for "neutrality, sovereignty, self-determination, regionality, craftsmanship, family, security and solidarity", explains FPÖ General Michael Schnedlitz.
The Greens are sending out their four ministers Werner Kogler, Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadić and Johannes Rauch. Each of them is campaigning for votes on different issues. Kogler, for example, is to cover the economic part and talk about more sustainable industry.
Zadić will focus on topics such as strengthening democracy. Health Minister Rauch, who enjoys cooking, will do this in front of and with an audience. His tour will often focus on food sovereignty. "But the most important message is clear: if you care about nature and the climate, vote Green on September 29," says party manager Olga Voglauer.
The top candidate of the NEOS, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has been on tour with "Reformkraft on tour" since August 6 until election day. In addition to events such as "NEOS@Home evenings", regulars' tables, panel discussions, afterworks, visits to schools, companies and beer tents are also planned.
Meinl-Reisinger reaffirms the government ambitions of the Pinks. "We want to implement reforms where there has been a standstill for decades because governments made up of the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ and Greens have been too lacking in courage and energy."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.