Summer, sun, mountains, lakes, festivals and drinks

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler goes on a "With heart and brain" tour. The SPÖ leader has his "Plan for a better Austria" in his luggage. The program includes visits to markets, summer festivals, church festivals and businesses as well as distribution campaigns and press conferences on important topics such as strengthening the healthcare system or the SPÖ's proposals for an affordable life. "I want to win back people's trust through policies that don't turn them into supplicants," says Babler.