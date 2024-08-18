Vorteilswelt
Politics on a summer tour

Summer, sun, mountains, lakes, festivals and drinks

Nachrichten
18.08.2024 20:54

The upcoming National Council elections will give the Austrian population a summer full of political encounters. Politicians from all parties are on the road throughout Austria to lure votes. Nothing is left out: sport, dancing, eating and drinking. The "Krone" has an overview.

comment0 Kommentare

On Tuesday, Federal Chancellor and ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer starts his tour of the federal states, which will take him across Austria until the beginning of September. Nehammer will be attending numerous events and seeking direct contact with the population. The current debate about the threat of Islamic terrorism and the death threat against the Chancellor will certainly also be a topic at these talks.

Candidates have been on the road for weeks
Most of the top candidates have already been touring the country since July. Nehammer also toured the country from mid-June to mid-July under the motto "Working for Austria". This mayoral tour primarily served to mobilize his own functionaries.

Nehammer scored a penalty in the game. (Bild: Screenshot)
Nehammer scored a penalty in the game.
(Bild: Screenshot)
Soccer legends Herzog and Polster also took part. (Bild: ÖVP)
Soccer legends Herzog and Polster also took part.
(Bild: ÖVP)

The "Chancellor Match" raffled off by the People's Party was also held recently. To mark the European Championships, the People's Party raffled off a soccer match against Nehammer. The match ended 4:3 in favor of the team of the betting game winner from Styria.

Minister Tanner (left) and Governor Mikl-Leitner (right) with the Lower Austrian Milk Queen (center) (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Minister Tanner (left) and Governor Mikl-Leitner (right) with the Lower Austrian Milk Queen (center)
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)

SPÖ leader Andreas Babler goes on a "With heart and brain" tour. The SPÖ leader has his "Plan for a better Austria" in his luggage. The program includes visits to markets, summer festivals, church festivals and businesses as well as distribution campaigns and press conferences on important topics such as strengthening the healthcare system or the SPÖ's proposals for an affordable life. "I want to win back people's trust through policies that don't turn them into supplicants," says Babler.

The centerpieces of the tour are the ten "Andi Babler comes to you" events. These are large events with Babler at very special locations, where the focus is on direct discussion of current issues and topics.

Babler on his summer tour in conversation with young people (Bild: SPÖ)
Babler on his summer tour in conversation with young people
(Bild: SPÖ)
The "heart" of the tour is underpinned by red balloons. (Bild: Screenshot/SPÖ)
The "heart" of the tour is underpinned by red balloons.
(Bild: Screenshot/SPÖ)

The FPÖ celebrates "customs and tradition"
The FPÖ has proclaimed the "Heimatsommer", a summer offensive with countless events in all nine federal states, consisting of a colorful mixture of culture, customs, tradition and culinary delights. As the name suggests, it is primarily about the value of the homeland, which stands for "neutrality, sovereignty, self-determination, regionality, craftsmanship, family, security and solidarity", explains FPÖ General Michael Schnedlitz.

Party leader Kickl is moving upwards. (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Party leader Kickl is moving upwards.
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
The FPÖ wants to cover as many places as possible. (Bild: Screenshot)
The FPÖ wants to cover as many places as possible.
(Bild: Screenshot)

The Greens are sending out their four ministers Werner Kogler, Leonore Gewessler, Alma Zadić and Johannes Rauch. Each of them is campaigning for votes on different issues. Kogler, for example, is to cover the economic part and talk about more sustainable industry.

Zadić will focus on topics such as strengthening democracy. Health Minister Rauch, who enjoys cooking, will do this in front of and with an audience. His tour will often focus on food sovereignty. "But the most important message is clear: if you care about nature and the climate, vote Green on September 29," says party manager Olga Voglauer.

Werner Kogler likes to talk a lot and fast. (Bild: Instagram/Screenshot)
Werner Kogler likes to talk a lot and fast.
(Bild: Instagram/Screenshot)
Minister Rauch is a hobby cook. (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Minister Rauch is a hobby cook.
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Gewessler likes to show up at festivals. (Bild: Screenshot )
Gewessler likes to show up at festivals.
(Bild: Screenshot )

The top candidate of the NEOS, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, has been on tour with "Reformkraft on tour" since August 6 until election day. In addition to events such as "NEOS@Home evenings", regulars' tables, panel discussions, afterworks, visits to schools, companies and beer tents are also planned.

Meinl-Reisinger likes to position herself as a force for reform. (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Meinl-Reisinger likes to position herself as a force for reform.
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Sports photos and nature are a must for most politicians. (Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)
Sports photos and nature are a must for most politicians.
(Bild: Screenshot/Instagram)

Meinl-Reisinger reaffirms the government ambitions of the Pinks. "We want to implement reforms where there has been a standstill for decades because governments made up of the ÖVP, SPÖ, FPÖ and Greens have been too lacking in courage and energy."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petja Mladenova
Petja Mladenova
