Meteorologists: “Thunderstorm danger is averted”

Thursday drops below the 30 degree markAccording to current weather forecasts, Wednesday will be changeable - with temperatures of just under 26 degrees. The following day, summer will show another strong sign of life. "Thursday and Friday will be two very stable days. It will be midsummery warm and we will break the 30 degree mark in many places," says the meteorologist. Sunday is likely to see a change in the weather - including cooler temperatures.