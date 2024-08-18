Severe storms: trembling before the next flood

"Nobody can say where it will happen"

The warning was lifted early on Sunday morning. But the work of the many helpers is far from over. "The clean-up work is in full swing, six fire departments are already back in action and we will now successively alert more firefighters," Riemelmoser told the "Krone" newspaper in the morning. The fear in Mautern is that the floods will come again on Sunday. Heavy thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon, especially in Upper Styria. "Unfortunately, nobody can say exactly where it will happen yet."