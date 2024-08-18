Supervisors desperate
Explosion near nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced that the situation around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, has deteriorated. There has been an explosion in the immediate vicinity of the safety zone.
According to IAEA experts on site, the detonation was caused by a drone with an explosive charge, the organization announced. "Once again, we are seeing an escalation of nuclear safety risks at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant," warned IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. He was "still extremely concerned" and called on all sides to exercise restraint.
Damage reported in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant
According to the IAEA observers, the area surrounding the power plant has been heavily contested over the past week. Despite all the appeals for restraint, there are no signs so far that the fighting has subsided. Damage has been reported several times in the vicinity of the power plant in recent days.
The nuclear power plant, which Russia is occupying as part of its invasion that began almost two and a half years ago, has repeatedly been the target of attacks and acts of sabotage. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for this.
The IAEA had also warned of possible dangers for the nuclear power plant there in view of the Ukrainian advance on the Russian region of Kursk, which began on August 6. It is still unclear whether the Ukrainian advance is aimed at the Kursk nuclear power plant.
Russia had already strengthened the protection of the nuclear plant, which is located around 60 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. In addition, some of the workers who were building two new reactors there were temporarily withdrawn from the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed about further progress in the Kursk region after a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Olexander Syrskyi. "The operation is unfolding exactly as we expected. The bravery of the Ukrainians is achieving great things. Now we are reinforcing our positions," said Zelenskyi.
Ukraine destroys Russian supply lines
The Ukrainian air force had previously reported the destruction of an important highway bridge. The structure on the Sejm River in the Glushkovo district is in ruins - destroying an important supply route for Russian troops.
"Ukrainian pilots are carrying out precision strikes against enemy strongholds, against accumulations of technology and against logistics centers and supply routes of the enemy," said Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk.
The destruction of the bridge in the video:
According to Russian military bloggers on the Telegram channel "Rybar", the bridge was first fired at with the US-type HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and then destroyed with a glide bomb. The Foreign Ministry in Moscow criticized the use of weapons from NATO countries on Russian territory.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
