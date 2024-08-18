Personal attacks
Donald Trump: “I look better than Kamala”
Donald Trump has taken to commenting more on the appearance of his opponent, Kamala Harris. He recently described the Democrat as a "very attractive woman". At a campaign event in the important swing state of Pennsylvania, he has now gone one better.
Trump compared his appearance with that of Harris. His Democratic opponent is said to have an advantage because of her attractiveness, the 78-year-old said at a campaign appearance in the state of Pennsylvania, adding: "I'm much better looking than she is. I think I look better than Kamala."
Commenting on the Democrat's laugh, Trump said it was "the laugh of a crazy person". It is not the first time that the Republican has made an issue of Harris' appearance or attacked women in this way. In the past, he has often used the word "crazy" for female politicians of the opposite party - for example in 2016 for the Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the election campaign at the time.
With regard to Harris, Trump explained that he was asked not to call her a "lunatic". "But that's what she is. A lunatic," said the ex-president.
Advice-resistant Trump gets personal
At the event, he once again portrayed the Democrat as a radical leftist and called her a "communist". He also sharply attacked US President Joe Biden. He claimed that the USA was ruled by "stupid people". Although he was advised to avoid such swear words, he could think of no better word than "stupid". "How else can you describe it? (...) It's a perfect word."
Trump again accused Biden and Harris of letting criminal "lunatics" into the country across the southern border with their migration policy. He also repeated the false claim that his 2020 election victory had been stolen from him. He warned that this could happen again in 2024.
Trump is falling behind
Among other things, Trump promised his supporters tax cuts and the redirection of funds for climate protection into infrastructure. He said he wanted to reduce energy prices by increasing support for fossil fuels.
With Pennsylvania, Trump wants to secure a state in the election campaign where natural gas extraction plays a major role. Pennsylvania is a so-called swing state in which both parties traditionally fight for votes. Close races are also expected in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina and Wisconsin.
Harris would currently win the election by a clear margin:
However, due to its population size, Pennsylvania is at the top of the priority list for both parties. Following Biden's withdrawal as the Democratic candidate, Harris has quickly caught up in the polls and is putting Trump under increasing pressure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
