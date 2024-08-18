Money Boy: “I should pay for these fans”

Do you feel better understood in Austria now than you used to?

I've noticed this for two or three years now and the Spotify statistics prove my suspicions right. Vienna is one of the top three cities. When I think back to the fact that I used to travel a lot in Germany and that people didn't love me so much here at the beginning of my career, it's a really great thing. People often say that a rapper has the hardest time in his hometown, but I don't feel that anymore. A big shout-out to the fans. I should have had to pay for the fact that the fans celebrated me like that. I can only thank them for that.