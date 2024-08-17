30 injured
Ferris wheel caught fire at German festival
A fire broke out on the Ferris wheel at the Highfield Festival near Leipzig on Saturday evening. Thirty people were injured, two of them seriously. Two gondolas were ablaze, a reporter reported.
They caught fire at around 9 pm. The people were gradually removed from the Ferris wheel and brought to safety, the fire department said. The two affected gondolas were completely burnt out, but the situation is now under control.
Here you can see a picture of the burning gondolas.
The head of operations of the Red Cross said that 30 people were injured, two of them seriously. Among them were four police officers who suffered minor injuries from smoke gas.
About an hour after the fire broke out, an announcement was made to festival visitors that those affected were doing well under the circumstances. They were taken to hospital.
Program interrupted
It was initially unclear why the fire broke out. German rapper Ski Aggu was performing at the time. The program was temporarily interrupted, but resumed at 10.30 pm with a performance by musician Cro.
The police have not yet provided any information about the accident. The rock and pop festival takes place on Lake Störmthal in the German state of Saxony.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.