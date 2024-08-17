"Krone" notes
The defensive center did not let anything burn
Soccer runners-up FC Red Bull Salzburg celebrated a 1:0 win at LASK in the Bundesliga top match of the third round. Not only the Jokers stood out positively, but also two defenders. One problem child, on the other hand, once again remained pale. The "Krone" grades for the game.
Blaswich 4
Made a great save when Zulj tested him in the first half. Always on hand when he was needed.
Van der Brempt 3
First starting appearance, but it was okay. Will have to do better in the future if he wants to compete with Dedic at right-back.
Piatkowski 5
A strong performance from the Pole, who cleared away at the back whenever he was called upon.
Baidoo 4
His best performance of the season so far. Strong in duels, always playable. Harmonized superbly with Piatkowski. The only drawback: a completely unnecessary loss of possession which, fortunately for Salzburg, had no repercussions.
Terzic 3
Strong runner, but this time not quite as involved in the game as in previous weeks.
Capaldo 4
Biting, poisonous and grippy: a strong performance from the Argentine.
Diambou 4
Closed down the center and was always playable. Underlined his claim to be a regular for the Bulls.
Kjaergaard 3
The Dane, who has been outstanding on several occasions recently, was not quite as strong this time. Still solid.
Daghim 4
Created momentum with his speed. Caught the eye with a 60m solo in the second half and was a constant source of trouble in other areas.
Ratkov 2
Couldn't make the most of this chance either. Gathered no plus points for further starting appearances.
Nene 3
Not as present as in previous games. With two shots on goal, not compelling enough this time.
Bidstrup 4
Pressed like a madman. "It was 30 to 40% better with him," said Lijnders.
Yeo 5
He came, saw and scored! Third competitive game in a row with a goal!
Gloukh 4
Super assist for the winning goal by Yeo.
Dedic 3
Fitted into the team well straight away.
Mellberg 0
OUR SCORES: 6 team-high, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
