Backstage at the festival

The sweet “sin” is definitely in the luggage

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 21:14

What the Münchener Freiheit singer had to take home with him, why Tim Bendzko's right leg is much better trained - and what KAMRAD was really up for. On the second day of the festival, the "Krone" also took a look around the backstage area.

"Oh - and I really wanted to eat a Linzer Torte, but unfortunately I couldn't find any in the backstage area", Aron Strobel had to continue his search for the local "traditional sin" after the 90-minute performance by Münchener Freiheit. No matter. Tim Wilhelm and his dog "Seppi" spent another night in Upper Austria's capital anyway. Wilhelm was sure to have a sweet souvenir for his band colleague on the way home.

Marathon under four hours
KAMRAD also stayed one more night in the steel city. On Sunday they continue on to Prague. Before that, there was a mega show. "Linz is awesome, the concert was really fun," said Tim, who was also impressed by the audience.

As was his namesake Tim Bendzko. The marathon runner was given a portion of pasta for refreshment. However, his 90-minute performance was like a sprint for the sports ace. "Yes, I'm actually trying to run a marathon in under four hours. I've just run one, but I was injured. The result is that I still can't walk properly. So it will be tight before my 40th birthday," admits the German.

Claudia Jung with a big compliment to the Linz audience.
Claudia Jung with a big compliment to the Linz audience.
(Bild: Scharinger Daniel)
Superstar Tim Bendzko also signed the star wall in the backstage area.
Superstar Tim Bendzko also signed the star wall in the backstage area.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
KAMRAD made a nice video for the "Krone" Instagram channel.
KAMRAD made a nice video for the "Krone" Instagram channel.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

"The best audience here"
And practically hopped on one leg on the "Krone" stage in Linz. "My right leg is now very well trained," winked Bendzko. Claudia Jung thrilled the fans on the Radio OÖ party stage. "Coming to Linz is always a real experience. You have by far the best audience here," said the pop singer, making the thousands of fans very happy.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vera Lischka
Vera Lischka
