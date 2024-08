“The festival is simply extraordinary”

"Heartbeat is the beat", sang the band Münchener Freiheit, and hands went up in front of the Sparkasse OÖ main stage almost of their own accord. People in the Krone Lounge were also tapping along - it was impossible to keep still anyway. "In these times, it's extraordinary that we can offer a festival with such great acts and free admission. This would not be possible without our partners," emphasized "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska, who invited guests to the "Krone" lounge together with "OÖ-Krone" editorial coordinator Harald Kalcher and KOOP boss Didi Recknagl.