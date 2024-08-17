Salvage in Lake Attersee
The valuable wooden boat "Bibelot II", which sank during a sailing regatta on Lake Attersee on 2 August, has now been raised from a depth of 130 meters. The operation was difficult and not without danger for two divers.
Within eleven seconds, the "Bibelot II" had sunk in Lake Attersee on August 2 during a sailing regatta for vintage boats. Fortunately, the crew were able to escape unharmed. A few days later, sonar detection and the camera of an underwater diving robot revealed that the wooden yacht was at the bottom of the lake at a depth of 130 meters.
Its owners decided to salvage the noble vessel at all costs. A plan that did, however, involve some difficulties. Especially for divers, such depths pose a great danger. Normal breathing air, as is usually used in compressed air cylinders, cannot be used in such situations as it becomes toxic. Instead, special gases are used that are precisely adapted to this depth.
Thunderstorm got in the way
An initial rescue attempt was made last Wednesday. The plan was to dock at the sunken boat with a diving robot. Special divers were to shimmy along the robot's cable to the "Bibelot II" and attach a recovery line to which the yacht was to be pulled up.
However, due to an approaching thunderstorm, the dive had to be aborted and postponed until Thursday.
On this day, it was also possible to position the robot as required. Two specialists dived down to 130 meters and attached the recovery line. Their action was secured by two safety divers who were waiting at depths of 20 and 60 meters with reserve cylinders.
Decompression breaks
On the surface, the rescue line was then secured to a buoy as planned. However, the divers only had a few minutes to do this, as they had to take decompression breaks at several altitude levels during the ascent.
On Saturday, the water rescue team towed a pontoon to the sinking site using a rented special cable winch. This was finally used to pull the wooden boat out of the mud and lift it to a depth of 20 meters. The whole operation took a very long time, as there was a great risk that the water pressure would crush the yacht.
Lifting balloons
The pontoon with the sailboat hanging underneath was towed to shallower waters. Divers then attached lifting balloons to the wooden hull and lowered the boat to the bottom of Lake Attersee again at a depth of 20 meters so that the recovery line could be released and the pontoon taken away.
The "Bibelot II" was raised with lifting balloons so that the water could be pumped out of her hull. She was then towed to the harbor and handed over to the owner undamaged by the water rescue team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
