Great Salzburg jubilation in the stable duel

"It was intense, with tough duels and good goalies," said Peter Schneider, seeing it as more than just a preparation game. Because it was also against the sister club: "Nobody wanted to lose. It's all about honor, the internal rivalry is there." That's why the 4:2 victory - Auer scored into an empty net on the increasingly soft ice (technical problems) - and third place felt particularly good. Coach Oliver David was delighted: "We had a good level, played as a team, were there at the point."