A whole day in action with the fire department

A total of 17 youth members of the local fire department took part in the exercise. Shortly after arriving at the fire station on Friday, they got down to business: two small fires had to be extinguished. This was followed by the cleaning of the equipment before moving on to the next operation, a person rescue, without a break. However, the youngsters did not get much sleep: At 9 p.m., the alarm sounded again for a straw barn fire. The next mission followed at around 1 a.m. - a search operation in the Föhrenwald forest.