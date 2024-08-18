Working in the care sector
Philippine nursing staff get a taste of practical experience
The province of Burgenland is relying on nursing staff from abroad to cover its personnel requirements. The first 29 are currently gaining experience in the clinics and nursing homes of Gesundheit Burgenland.
A study by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH (GÖG) shows that around 1700 additional nursing staff will be needed in Burgenland alone over the next decade. The province is therefore relying on a mix of measures - from the employment model and care support points to the recruitment of nursing staff from abroad. To this end, 50 nursing staff from the Philippines have been recruited to come to Burgenland. The first 29 of them have now started their internships in the clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland and in the nursing homes of the social services.
Regular entry into service to take place soon
They are due to join the service on a regular basis soon. Prior to this, the Filipinos have completed German courses in order to reach the language level required for the job. "The future specialists already have nursing expertise, now it's all about getting to know the facilities as future workplaces," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
Targeted invitations to specialists from selected third countries that are known for their level of nursing training - such as Croatia, Hungary, India and the Philippines - are an important part of Burgenland's solution, emphasizes Johannes Zsifkovits, Managing Director of Burgenland Social Services.
There are no empty beds in Burgenland's clinics due to a lack of staff. We don't have a nursing shortage like in other federal states.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil
The training offensive through the employment model is also bearing fruit. The classes at the health and nursing schools in Oberwart and Eisenstadt are fuller than ever before. "This makes us a pioneer in Europe when it comes to safeguarding nursing care," says Leonhard Schneemann, State Councillor for Social Affairs. As far as nursing and care are concerned, we are generally in a good position at the moment, there is no nursing shortage and the nursing positions in the clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland are almost full, emphasizes Franz Öller, Commercial Director of Gesundheit Burgenland.
