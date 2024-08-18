Philippine nursing staff get a taste of practical experience

A study by Gesundheit Österreich GmbH (GÖG) shows that around 1700 additional nursing staff will be needed in Burgenland alone over the next decade. The province is therefore relying on a mix of measures - from the employment model and care support points to the recruitment of nursing staff from abroad. To this end, 50 nursing staff from the Philippines have been recruited to come to Burgenland. The first 29 of them have now started their internships in the clinics of Gesundheit Burgenland and in the nursing homes of the social services.