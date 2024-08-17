Indonesia inaugurates new capital in the jungle

Jakarta could be below sea level by 2050

Jokowi had announced the move in 2019. The main reason is that Jakarta on the island of Java is slowly sinking and large parts of the city are already below sea level. By 2050, the entire area of North Jakarta could be flooded. Added to this are traffic chaos and smog in the mega-metropolis with eleven million inhabitants (and almost 34 million in the metropolitan region). Nusantara is about a two-hour flight north-east of Jakarta in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo.