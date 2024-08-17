Because Jakarta is sinking:
Indonesia inaugurates new capital in the jungle
Jakarta, the former capital of Indonesia, is slowly sinking into the sea. That is why a multi-billion dollar move is taking place to Nusantara, in the middle of the jungle. This Saturday is the official opening ceremony for the new futuristic smart city.
President Joko Widodo - known as Jokowi - held his first cabinet meeting in Nusantara a few days ago. The city currently being built on the island of Borneo is "a canvas that will shape the future", he emphasized. "Not all countries have the opportunity and ability to build their capital city from scratch."
Flying cabs to conquer the skies
Jokowi explained his vision once again: "Nusantara is being developed according to the concept of a forest city, a city full of greenery, not a city made of concrete or glass." But it is also a smart city full of technology that is pleasant to live in, Jokowi emphasized. According to the plans, flying cabs will also conquer the skies.
Full completion could take until 2045
However, the picture is still dominated by cranes and dusty shells. While some government buildings are nearing completion, much of the essential infrastructure such as residential buildings, schools and hospitals is still under construction. It could take until 2045 for the entire project to be completed.
Jakarta could be below sea level by 2050
Jokowi had announced the move in 2019. The main reason is that Jakarta on the island of Java is slowly sinking and large parts of the city are already below sea level. By 2050, the entire area of North Jakarta could be flooded. Added to this are traffic chaos and smog in the mega-metropolis with eleven million inhabitants (and almost 34 million in the metropolitan region). Nusantara is about a two-hour flight north-east of Jakarta in Kalimantan, the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo.
Presidential palace in the shape of a giant eagle
In addition to Jokowi, his elected successor Prabowo Subianto, who takes office in October, also took part in the Independence Day celebrations. "We can see how magnificent the capital Nusantara is," enthused a spokesperson on television, where the ceremony was broadcast live. In particular, the new presidential palace in the shape of a giant eagle - the Garuda Palace - was not only "huge, but also beautiful".
Many people had to be forcibly relocated
Work on Borneo began in 2022, but critics complain that many people had to be forcibly relocated - and that the compensation offered was not enough for them to build a new life.
Indonesia, with its thousands of islands stretching from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific and a population of around 280 million, is the largest island nation in the world.
