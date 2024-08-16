Vorteilswelt
The Eisbullen duel awaits as consolation

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 22:46

Ice hockey league champions Salzburg lost 3-0 to the ZSC Lions from Zurich in Zell am See, meaning the Eisbullen will face sister club Munich today in a Salute premiere in the match for third place. Coach Oliver David mourns a sleepy start.

comment0 Kommentare

The entire Salute entourage of around 190 people sailed leisurely across Lake Zell on Friday, then enjoyed a fine meal at the Seecamp for the welcome evening - all very relaxed. The next day, the four teams gave each other nothing on the ice. First, the Växjö Lakers shot themselves into the final with a 4:0 win against Red Bull Munich. Where Salzburg's Eisbullen also wanted to go against ZSC Lions.

Zitat Icon

We got back into the game, but it's also very difficult to score against this opponent. It's important for us to be wide awake from the first minute in the next game

Oliver David

However, Salzburg, who were missing captain Raffl, Wukovits (both ill), Bourke and Sinn (both injured), got off to a poor start in the clash of the champions. After less than a minute, goalie Tolvanen was powerless for the first time and the score was 0:3 at the end of the third. Then the fog on the ice cleared and the Bulls had a better view of the game. But they didn't score a goal, they lacked penetration.

"We came back into the game, but it's also very difficult to score against this opponent. The important thing for us is that we have to be wide awake from the first minute in the next game," explained coach Oliver David, who was missing an entire forward line. So today is all about third place. The consolation: The eighth attempt at the invitational tournament will be the first duel with sister club Munich.

Robert Groiss
