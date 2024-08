Beach volleyball players out in the round of 16 at the European Championships

After a total of two wins and three defeats, the Klingers were admittedly "happy with their best European Championship result to date. We've never been in the top 10 at a European Championships before," said Dorina Klinger. "Even though it was a mixed tournament, I'm super proud of us and very happy with our placing." Next week, the siblings will serve for the first time at an Elite 16 tournament in Hamburg after securing a place in the main draw. In July in Vienna, they made it via wildcard. After their appearance in Hamburg, they will take a break from competition.