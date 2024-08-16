Vorteilswelt
Policeman injured

Motocross rider raced through Graz at over 100 km/h

Nachrichten
16.08.2024 19:24

A 17-year-old on a motocross bike had a spectacular chase with the police in Graz on Thursday night. The youngster was traveling at speeds of up to over 100 km/h in the city and seriously injured a police officer when he tried to stop. 

In Schubertstraße in the Geidorf district of Graz at around 10.45 p.m. on Thursday, a police patrol noticed a motorcyclist who was driving far too fast and making risky maneuvers. 

The police immediately gave chase, but the rider of the motocross bike resisted several attempts to stop and tried to speed off. The fact that he crashed once did not prevent the biker from continuing his escape. 

Policeman's hand seriously injured
However, he crashed into a stationary police car and came to a brief halt. A police officer wanted to take advantage of this opportunity and grabbed the motocross rider by his clothing. However, the rider accelerated again and dragged the officer a short distance away, causing serious injury to his hand. 

The hooligan managed to flee in the direction of Riesstraße, and a manhunt was initially unsuccessful. As a radar device would later show, the driver was traveling at speeds of up to over 100 km/h.

After extensive investigations, the police were able to track down a 17-year-old from Graz. After initially denying it, the teenager confessed to the crazy driving. Several charges await him. 

