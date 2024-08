RCD Mallorca vs Real Madrid – LIVE from 9.30pm

ÖFB team captain David Alaba will still be missing. The Viennese, who suffered a cruciate ligament rupture last December, is still working on a full recovery. There is no specific date for when Alaba is expected to return. The comeback could be delayed until 2025, according to ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, who is in regular contact with the central defender, during a visit to Vienna. "It is crucial that he is 100 percent fit and can play at full fitness again," said Rangnick.