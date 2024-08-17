Musical nights full of magic and emotion

The "Matinée of the Future" also looks to the future, where young musicians and groups from the fields of jazz, world music and classical music, who are part of the Nasom funding program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, come to the finale of the Spielfelder Kulturtage: the Trio Cobario, pianist Martin Listabarth, harmonica zampano Jakob Steinkellner and the Amatis Trio. Information, tickets and registration (admission to the youth concerts is free!) at www.spielfelderkulturtage.com.