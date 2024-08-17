Spielfelder Culture Days
Musical nights full of magic and emotion
Spielfeld Castle has also had its own classical music festival for five years, which has grown in importance year on year under the direction of its founder Ruth Straub. Five exciting musical nights and a matinee are on the program again this year from 20 to 25 August
A treat awaits classical music lovers right from the start on Tuesday: the Clarinet Trio Anthology with clarinettist Daniel Ottensamer, Stephan Koncz on cello and pianist Christoph Traxler invites you to an exquisite "Night of the Philharmonic". The following day, the "Night of Strings" awaits with Straub's Girardi Ensemble, the resulting Girardi Quartet and conductor Erich Polz.
Symphonies and emotions
Soprano Eva Skoff-Liebau and the Girardi Ensemble will provide a "Night of Emotions" on August 22 with works by Strauss, Stolz, Puccini and others, while on August 24 cellist Marcel Leczky and the Girardi Ensemble under Polz will perform a "Night of Symphonies" with works by Haydn and Beethoven.
As always, the "Night of Talents" on August 23rd, which is held in cooperation with the Johann Joseph Fux Conservatory, is a special event. Here you can experience the musicians of tomorrow, including this year's national piano winner of Prima la musica, Sofia Maholetti, her equally award-winning piano colleague Laetitia Taurer, exceptional cellist Elvis Herndl, award-winning flautist Lucia Rauchenberger, 11-year-old guitar talent Vedad Kišić and the Flauta Esfara trio.
The "Matinée of the Future" also looks to the future, where young musicians and groups from the fields of jazz, world music and classical music, who are part of the Nasom funding program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, come to the finale of the Spielfelder Kulturtage: the Trio Cobario, pianist Martin Listabarth, harmonica zampano Jakob Steinkellner and the Amatis Trio. Information, tickets and registration (admission to the youth concerts is free!) at www.spielfelderkulturtage.com.
