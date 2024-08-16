New ÖVP proposal:
Will pre-trial detention for juvenile criminals return?
After the distributed attack on one of the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, the ÖVP wants to set new priorities in the fight against terror and political Islam. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner announced on Friday that he wanted to reintroduce mandatory pre-trial detention for young criminals in cases of serious offenses.
"We need a zero-tolerance principle for criminals. We must adapt the legal framework in order to punish repeat offenders and all those who do not respect our law enforcement forces more severely," emphasized Karner at a press conference with Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (both ÖVP) on Tuesday on the new priorities in the area of internal and external security.
Penal age to be reduced to 12 years
The police are to be given more options in dealing with criminals in future. The age of criminal responsibility is to be reduced to 12 years.
ÖVP priorities in the area of internal and external security:
- Exposing and combating political Islam
- Re-introduction of conditionally mandatory pre-trial detention without exceptions for juveniles
- No automatic acquisition of citizenship after ten years
- Taking the German language test when acquiring citizenship
- Establishment of asylum centers in third countries
- Deportations to countries of origin
- Asylum seekers should not be allowed to choose their destination country in Europe
- Increasing border security
- Reduce the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years
- Expansion of active airspace surveillance
We do not live on an island of the blessed, which is why we will continue to work consistently to provide our police officers with modern equipment and up-to-date investigative capabilities.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP)
Stricter standards for citizenship
According to Karner, there will be no softening in the area of citizenship. On the contrary: the Minister of the Interior is committed to adhering to strict standards. "After ten years of residence in Austria, citizenship should no longer be granted as a matter of course," says Karner.
Protecting the population and sovereignty from internal and external threats is one of the core tasks of a state. The People's Party is the only party that is uncompromisingly committed to the security of its citizens. This includes both internal and external security, because we must be able to defend ourselves not only against terrorism, extremism and organized crime, but also against external enemies.
Bundeskanzler Karl Nehammer (ÖVP)
The Minister of the Interior also wants to continue to apply the asylum brake (setting up asylum centers in third countries, deportations to countries of origin). "Unlike regular migrants, asylum seekers should not be able to choose their destination country in Europe," says Karner.
Successor sought for Eurofighter
Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP) announced that air defense capacities are to be further expanded as part of Sky Shield. In addition, the search is currently on for a successor to the Eurofighter.
We must consistently continue on the path we have taken on our 'Mission Forward' towards a strong and modern armed forces. We must therefore invest sustainably in the security of all of us and further develop the armed forces to protect Austria and our neutrality. In this way, we want to continue to ensure a future of peace and freedom for our children and grandchildren.
Verteidigungsministerin Klaudia Tanner (ÖVP)
"In the future, we want to invest 2 percent of our GDP in our defense capabilities with an annually increasing budget path in the long term," said Tanner. The cadre in the armed forces, especially in the NCO and officer ranks, is also to be increased.
