In the rose garden
Pepper for your love life and salt for your brain
Let's talk about sex! Cabaret artist Barbara Balldini stands for eroticism and hearty laughter; Manuel Horeth, on the other hand, is Austria's best mental coach. Both perform at the Rosengarten on Linz's Pöstlingberg, where you can experience great moments of humor.
The view of the sparkling city from the rose garden on Linz's Pöstlingberg is an experience every summer. But honestly: the panorama is just a "filler", because the main acts of the Kultursommer in the Rosengarten, presented by the "Krone", provide great moments of humor with Austria's greatest cabaret artists.
There are no taboos: in her spicy program "Balldini's Night", "sex expert" Barbara Balldini spans a tingling arc from sex education lectures to blunt comedy. An evening with guaranteed learning and laughter. (August 28, remaining tickets).
Eric Papilaya and Missy May perform "Die große Nacht der Musiklegenden" (29. 8.), Monika Ballwein has been invited as a special guest. The well-known mental expert Manuel Horeth serves up his extraordinary mental show (4. 9.), see also the article below. And the cabaret duo Maschek will be making a guest appearance at the Rosengarten with a best-of (12. 9.)!
Tips for a happy life
"Seeing everything in a negative light, always dwelling on the problems, stresses us out and reduces our zest for life," says Manuel Horeth, a well-known mental health expert. He believes in "positive thinking". But how do you get there?
Horeth, who is also known for his appearances on ORF, reveals the secret in his new stage show "Mental Strength for Austria". Do you just have to sit still and listen?
A show with a wow effect
"Not at all. Humor is very much at the heart of the show. The audience will laugh a lot and be amazed at what is possible with mental strength. It's important to me that people not only have a good time, but also take away tips for their own successful everyday lives."
And Horeth doesn't miss out on any show effects in the Rosengarten. There are fascinating hands-on experiments, incredible live actions and a performance with absolute wow effects. "We all have the right to a happy life!" Horeth is convinced.
