Take that, Ben!
Lopez posts sexy photos for Affleck’s birthday
There were probably no good wishes from Jennifer Lopez for Ben Affleck's birthday, the actor's still-wife preferred to present sexy photos of herself on Instagram. At least ex-wife Jennifer Garner stopped by to offer her congratulations.
Take that, Ben, Jennifer Lopez seemed to want to say on her (still) husband's birthday with her latest post. Because although Affleck celebrated his 52nd on Thursday, there were no public congratulations from his wife.
Sexy photos from the birthday
Instead, J.Lo simply published a series of sexy photos, which were probably taken at her own birthday party in the Hamptons a few weeks ago.
For these, the singer had slipped into a glittering Dior dress which, as can be seen in the last picture in the series, exposed her trained legs up to her hips.
Does she want to use these photos to show Affleck what he is missing or has missed out on? Because there was no sign of Affleck at Lopez's celebrations ...
Garner came to visit
At least the actor didn't have to celebrate his special day all alone. As reported by "Page Six", he was visited by his ex-wife Jennifer Garner at his new home in Brentwood, California.
Photos published by the celebrity website show the actress in a casual outfit getting out of the car.
And as the "Daily Mail" reported, Jennifer Lopez also popped in to see Affleck that evening. Whether for a crisis meeting or a toast, however, is not known.
Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and have three children together. The ex-couple are still good friends to this day and the '30 Overnight' actress is said to have even tried to talk the Hollywood star down and persuade him not to throw in the towel too quickly.
Lopez and Affleck celebrated their big love comeback in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
