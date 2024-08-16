China wants to check travelers for Mpox virus

Health emergency declared

As reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highest alert level on Wednesday due to the spread of the viral disease in Africa (see video above) - for the second time in two years. The reason for this is an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has also spread to neighboring countries. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headaches and skin rashes with blisters, which usually start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.