China wants to check travelers for Mpox virus
This brings back memories of the coronavirus pandemic: China's authorities want to test people entering the country and importing goods for the Mpox virus over the next six months.
"People from countries where monkeypox has broken out, who have come into contact with monkeypox cases or show symptoms should take the initiative and report to the customs authority," the Chinese customs administration announced on Friday.
Vehicles, containers and goods from areas with Mpox cases are now to be disinfected in China. It had already been announced last year that Mpox would be treated as a category B infectious disease. This allows authorities to take emergency measures in the event of an outbreak. Examples of other infectious diseases in the same category are Covid-19, Aids and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome).
Health emergency declared
As reported, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highest alert level on Wednesday due to the spread of the viral disease in Africa (see video above) - for the second time in two years. The reason for this is an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has also spread to neighboring countries. Symptoms of the disease include fever, headaches and skin rashes with blisters, which usually start on the face and spread to the rest of the body.
